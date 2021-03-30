Saif-Kareena, Soha-Kunal and Sharmila Tagore In A Throwback Pic From Mansoor Ali Khan's 70th Birthday

Saba Ali Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @sabapataudi)

Late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore's daughter Saba Ali Khan frequently treats netizens to throwback pictures of her family. Saba has now taken us back to her father's 70th birthday in her Instagram post. And we must say that the post is a hidden gem from the past. The picture features the Pataudi family in one big happy frame. The photo has Mansoor Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Saba Ali Khan. As seen in the backdrop, the family get-together took place at the Pataudi palace.

Saba wrote in her caption, "Family matters! Abba's 70th birthday... Celebration. Together we stand. Tall."

Going by Saba's caption, we are guessing that the picture was clicked in January 2011. A few months later, Mansoor Ali Khan died at the age of 70 in September.

Saba posted a few more pictures of the celebration on Instagram. One of the pictures posted by Saba features Kareena Kapoor posing with her husband Saif Ali Khan. In another photo, Kareena is posing with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore.

A throwback photo has Saba with her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. She wrote, "FUN Photoshoot...! Abba 70th celebration! Photographs...FAMILY moments ...Friends ...everyone happy together and stress free!"

A few pictures of Saba with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor.

Famously known as Tiger Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan was the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team. The Pataudi family celebrates his birth anniversary on January 5 every year. Mansoor Ali Khan died of respiratory failure on September 22, 2011.

He married actress Sharmila Tagore in 1968. Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan are their children.