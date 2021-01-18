A Vintage Pic From Sharmila Tagore's Wedding To Tiger Pataudi

Saba Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy sabapataudi)

Saba Ali Khan just made our Monday morning brighter by sharing a perfect throwback memory on her Instagram profile. The picture features Saba's mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and, her late father and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who died in 2011. The picture happens to be from the couple's wedding ceremony and Sharmila Tagore and Mansooor Ali Khan can be seen dressed to perfection. Fun fact, Sharmila Tagore's daughter-in-law and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor wore the veteran actress' outfit on her wedding day, keeping the family tradition alive. Sharing the picture, Saba wrote: "Two great people...Meant for each other. The best parents." Some of the hashtags she added to the post were #wedding #nawab #begum #throwback, #love #both, #miss, #loads, #mahshallah, #madeforeachother.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married Sharmila Tagore in 1969. The couple welcomed son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970, daughter Saba, who is now a jewellery designer, in 1976 and actress-author Soha Ali Khan in 1978. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died after battling a lung infection at the age of 70 in 2011. Their daughter Saba Ali Khan frequently shares throwbacks featuring the couple. See some of the throwback pictures here:

Sharmila Tagore, who was launched by the iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray in the 1959 Bengali film Apur Sansar, stepped into Bollywood with the 1964 film Kashmir Ki Kali. She has worked in many Bollywood classics like Aradhana, Chupke Chupke, Amar Prem among others.