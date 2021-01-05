All Hearts For Saif Ali Khan's Smile In This Throwback Pic With Dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Highlights Kareena Kapoor shared an old picture of her husband and her father-in-law

She captioned her post with red heart icons

The photo features Mansoor Ali Khan and Saif twinning in white outfits

Actress Kareena Kapoor just made our day by sharing a throwback gem featuring her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and her father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. If you are having a dull day, this throwback gem will instantly bring a smile on your face. The blast from the past features a much, much younger version of Saif Ali Khan posing with his dad. The Tanhaji actor's smile is brighter than the sun in the picture, in which he and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi can be seen twinning in white outfits. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, one of India's greatest cricket captains India, died at the age of 70 in New Delhi on September, 2011.

Sharing the old photo, Kareena Kapoor captioned it with red heart icons. Check it out here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married actress Sharmila Tagore in 1969. The couple welcomed son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970, daughter Saba, who is now a jewellery designer, in 1976 and actress Soha Ali Khan in 1978. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died after battling a lung infection. He was regarded as one of the finest Indian captains.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story reminded us of Saif Ali Khan and Soha's old picture from when they were quite young - in fact, Soha was a kid then. The photo was shared by Soha Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan last year. "There's no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there's no denying I don't know the first thing about being cool!" she captioned it.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. The couple, who had a royal wedding in 2012, welcomed their son Taimur in 2016.