Rohman Shawl Reacts To Sushmita Sen's 'Single' Comment: 'We Share Something Special And That's Visible Also'

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl in a throwback picture

Rohman Shawl recently talked about his relationship status with Sushmita Sen after the former Miss Universe claimed that she has been single for more than two years on the podcast show of Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Rohman Shawl said, "Voh toh 6 saal se saath mein hai. Isme naya kya hai? (We are together for six years. What's new to this?) We have always been friends and that will always continue. We share something special and that is visible also." For the unversed, Sushmita Sen clarified the rumours that she has been dating her ex-boyfriend on Rhea Chakraborty's Chapter 2. Sushmita Sen said that she is not interested to date anyone right now.

Speaking to Rhea Chakraborty, Sushmita Sen said, "I have no man in my life. I've been single for a while. It has been almost two years since I have been single, to be precise since 2021... I am not in a relationship. I have some incredibly wonderful people in my life who are my friends and they are all just waiting for a moment for me to call them and say, 'Look, I'm pulling the car out, get in the backseat. We're driving to Goa."

When Rhea asked Sushmita Sen if she's interested in anyone, Sushmita said, "I am not even interested in anyone at the moment. It is lovely to take a break because I was in a relationship for almost five years. And that was a long time."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. However, they are often spotted at parties, events together. The actress wrote in the caption: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys." Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Rohman Shawl accompanied Sushmita Sen to an award show. He was captured being protective about her when fans jostled to take pictures with the actor. Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. She also reprised her role of Aarya in the third installment of the series Aarya.