Sushmita Sen On Rumours Of Dating Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl: 'I Have No Man In My Life'

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: SushmitaSen)

Sushmita Sen talked about her current relationship status and the rumours of her dating ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on the debut episode of Rhea Chakraborty's Chapter 2. The former Miss Universe clearly said she has been single for two years and she is not ready to date anyone right now. Speaking to Rhea Chakraborty, Sushmita Sen said, "I have no man in my life. I've been single for a while. It has been almost two years since I have been single, to be precise since 2021... I am not in a relationship. I have some incredibly wonderful people in my life who are my friends and they are all just waiting for a moment for me to call them and say, 'Look, I'm pulling the car out, get in the backseat. We're driving to Goa."

When Rhea asked Sushmita Sen if she's interested in someone, Sushmita said, "I am not even interested in anyone at the moment. It is lovely to take a break because I was in a relationship for almost five years. And that was a long time."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. However, they are often spotted at parties, events together. The actress wrote in the caption: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys." Take a look:

On last Diwali, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl attended producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta's party together. Their appearance together sparked dating rumours. ICYMI, this is the video we are referring to.

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. She also reprised her role of Aarya in the third installment of the series Aarya.