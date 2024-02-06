Sushmita Sen On Wedding Plans: 'I Don't Give A Damn About It'

Sushmita shared this image. (courtesy: SushmitaSen)

Sushmita Sen, who is known for living life on her own terms, recently spoke about her marriage plans in an interview with Film Companion. She said she has no plans of settling down. She told Film Companion, "I know the whole world thinks I should give a damn about, at this stage at least, settling down. I don't give a damn about it. Important to mention it's only because I love and respect the institution of marriage. I do, very much. And I have the blessing of knowing some incredible people, including my Aarya director (Ram Madhvani) and my producer (Amita Madhvani), who are one of the most beautiful couples I know. But I'm a big believer of companionship, dosti (friendship). And if that exists, things can happen. But that respect and dosti is very, very important. And freedom, very very important. So I give a damn about freedom and I give a damn about my work."

Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl are rumoured to be dating currently. However, the couple haven't addressed rumours of them dating till date. They started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. However, they are often spotted at parties, events together. The actress wrote in the caption: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys." Take a look:

On last Diwali, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl attended producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta's party together. Their appearance together sparked dating rumours. ICYMI, this is the video we are referring to.

Last month, Sushmita and Rohman were spotted together by the paparazzi in Mumbai. They were all smiles for the cameras. The couple gave a picture-perfect moment for the shutterbugs to capture. Take a look:

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. She also reprised her role of Aarya in the third installment of the series Aarya.