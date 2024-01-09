Sushmita Sen And Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Were All Smiles For The Camera

Sushmita and Rohman posed together

Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were spotted together in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Sushmita Sen rocked an all-denim look and she looked stunning as ever. She added a dash of style with her oversized shades. Rohman Shawl was dressed in his casual best. He sported a black tee-shirt. Sushmita and Rohman posed together for the shutterbugs. They were all smiles for the camera. Sushmita blew kisses at the lensmen as well. The couple gave the shutterbugs perfect moments to capture. Take a look at the pictures:

A couple of days back, Sushmita wished Rohman Shawl on his birthday. Sushmita posted a picture with Rohman Shawl. In the picture, the two can be seen dressed in their winter best. She wrote a simple caption alongside the post. It read, "Happyyyyyy Birthday Babushhhhhh @rohmanshawl. A toast to your happiness always! Abundance of love and Duas." Take a look at the post here:

On last Diwali, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl attended producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta's party together. Their appearance together sparked dating rumours. ICYMI, this is the video we are referring to.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. The actress wrote in the caption: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations. She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys." Take a look:

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. She also reprised her role of Aarya in the third installment of the series Aarya.