Rohman Shawl Is Trending After His 'Wonder Woman' Post For Sushmita Sen

Rohman Shawl posted this image of Sushmita.

Model Rohman Shawl has been trending a great deal on social media. Why, you ask? Well, he shared a post for Sushmita Sen on her birthday, on November 19. He shared a greyscale picture of the former Miss Universe, who can be seen wearing a veil and he captioned it, "Happy Birthday 'wonder woman'." Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen had announced their break up in 2021. However, their recent public appearances together and social media exchanges have sparked dating rumours once again.

A couple of weeks ago, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl attended producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta's Diwali party together. Their appearance together sparked dating rumours. ICYMI, this is the video we are referring to:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. The actress announced her and Rohman's break-up with a post, which read: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations. She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys."

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for featuring in projects like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. The actress also stars in the third season of the series. Sushmita Sen also featured in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

Rohman Shawl, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He has also featured in several commercials. Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.