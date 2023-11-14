ICYMI: A Diwali Pic Featuring Raveena Tandon And Sushmita Sen

Raveena shared this image. (Courtesy: RaveenaTandon)

Diwali festivities are still not over for Bollywood celebs as inside pictures from different parties are popped up on their social media handles. Raveena Tandon shared some inside pictures from the parties she attended on the occasion of Diwali. In one picture, Raveena can be seen posing with Sushmita Sen. This picture was taken at Shipa Shetty's Diwali party. In another picture, Raveena, daughter Rasha, son Ranbir can be seen posing with Govinda and his family. Govinda and Raveena Tandon acted in several films together like Dulhe Raja, Anari No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, to name a few. Raveena shared a couple of pictures with other friends as well. She captioned the post, "And the celebrations continue.... A walk with Mahadev, my friendly neighbour #mrs.anwar , my two princesses , Deepavali (Deepa,(lamps) and valli( in a row ) and the party with friends like family." Take a look:

Earlier Raveena Tandon shared pictures from Manish Malhotra's party as well. She was joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Nita Ambani in one picture. In another, she was joined by Shilpa Shetty, Tamannaah and Bhagyashree. She wrote in the caption, "Diwali Nights. Thank you for the amazing get togethers my dearest @manishmalhotra05 and @theshilpashetty ! Lots of love and happiness to everyone .. May we and our children see a beautiful,peaceful new world ..." Take a look:

Sushmita Sen attended Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The couple also posed for the shutterbugs. The couple was seen attending producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta's Diwali party together as well prompting speculations that they are together now.

Raveena Tandon will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle. The film will be released in December 2024.