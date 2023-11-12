Diwali 2023: Sushmita Sen Shares Pic With Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl And Daughter Renee

Image was shared by Sushmita Sen. (Courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Aarya star Sushmita Sen wished her instafam a very happy diwali via an adorable post. On Sunday, Sushmita Sen shared a picture featuring herself, with her daughter Renee and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In the picture, we can see the Taali actor pointing her phone, which has a picture of her younger daughter Alisah, towards the camera. For the caption she wrote, "Happy Diwali to you & all your loved ones! Wishing you health, wealth, prosperity, happiness & love!!! Love you guys! #duggadugga. I missed you shona @_alisah_09 😍 you complete the picture!."

Take a look at the post below:

For those seeking context, the picture posted by Sushmita Sen was taken on Saturday night when she along with her daughter and ex-boyfriend attended a diwali party hosted by her industry friend Shilpa Shetty.

Take a look at the actor's picture from last night:

Earlier this year Sushmita Sen shared a video of herself working out with Rohman Shawl, which sparked dating rumours.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. The actress announced her and Rohman's break-up with a post, which read: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations. She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys."

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for featuring in projects like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. The actress also stars in the third season of the series. Sushmita Sen also featured in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.