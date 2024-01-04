Sushmita Sen's Birthday Wish For Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Is All Love

Image was posted by Sushmita Kapoor. (courtesy: sushmitasen47 )

Aarya star Sushmita Sen's birthday wish for ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. On Thursday, Sushmita Sen wished her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl by posting a sweet picture of themselves. In the picture, the two can be seen dressed in their winter best. She wrote a sweet and simple caption alaongside the post. It read, "Happyyyyyy Birthday Babushhhhhh @rohmanshawl. A toast to your happiness always! Abundance of love & Duas." Take a look at the post here:

Rohman Shawl shared a post for Sushmita Sen on her birthday, on November 19. He shared a greyscale picture of the former Miss Universe, who can be seen wearing a veil and he captioned it, "Happy Birthday 'wonder woman'." Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen had announced their break up in 2021. However, their recent public appearances together and social media exchanges have sparked dating rumours once again.

Check out Rohman Shawl's post here:

Earlier, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl attended producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta's Diwali party together. Their appearance together sparked dating rumours.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. The actress announced her and Rohman's break-up with a post, which read: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations. She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys."

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.