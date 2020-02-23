Rishi Kapoor's Advice To 'Today's Directors' Comes With A Throwback Pic Of Uncle Shammi Kapoor

Shammi Kapoor on the sets of the 1966 film Teesri Manzil. (Image courtesy: chintskap )

Rishi Kapoor found a spot on the list of trends on Sunday, courtesy his note to "today's directors." The actor, on Sunday, shared a throwback picture of his late actor uncle Shammi Kapoor from the sets of the 1966 film Teesri Manzil and accompanied it with a message for young filmmakers, in which he compared the directing techniques from his uncle's era to the methods used by young directors nowadays. In the photograph, the yesteryear director Vijay Anand can be seen sitting near Shammi Kapoor to take a close look at his performance rather than watching it on the monitor's screen. Asking "today's directors" to follow the same procedure to observe an actor's performance, Rishi Kapoor tweeted: "For today's directors. This is where you should be seeing your actor perform, in close proximity, not in front of a monitor."

He added that young directors are hooked to their video monitors, which is only supposed to be a DOP's (Director of photography) tool. "Fed up fighting with the new crop who are so happy to be playing with the new toy. That's for the DOP (director of photography)," read his full tweet.

Take a look:

Sorry forgot to mention this is Vijay Anand directing Shammi Kapoor in "Teezri Manzil" https://t.co/BNFegEkBLW — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 22, 2020

Reacting to Rishi Kapoor's tweet, several filmmakers expressed their opinions out loud on Twitter. Shekhar Kapur, who has been featuring in headlines over the Mr India remake row, agreed with Rishi Kapoor and tweeted: "Well said, Rishi Kapoor! I hate the video monitor and keep it as far away from the action as possible. Never look through it, nor allow my actors to do so. It's a lazy way to make a movie. Unless you are doing complex VFX shots."

Well said, @chintskap ! I hate the video monitor and keep it as far away from the action as possible. Never look through it, nor allow my actors to do so. It's a lazy way to make a movie. Unless you are doing complex VFX shots.. https://t.co/JsW3Drq0IJ — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

Kunal Kohli also replied to Rishi Kapoor's tweet and wrote: "I sit as close to the star only way I can actually see my actors perform. I guess the ones who sit on the monitor are keen on how the shot is looking, rather than what's being said in the shot."

I sit as close to the only way I can actually see my actors perform. I guess the ones who sit on the monitor are keen on how the shot is looking, rather than what's being said in the shot. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) February 23, 2020

Rishi Kapoor is one of the greatest Bollywood actors of the last few decades. He was last seen in Jeethu Joseph's The Body, in which he co-starred with Emraan Hashmi.