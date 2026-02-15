Indian Filmmaker Shares Mussoorie Trek Story, Says Young Girl's AI Dreams Reflect India's Grassroots Innovation

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently shared a heartwarming incident from his trek near Mussoorie, highlighting how artificial intelligence is reaching even the most unexpected places.

In a post on X, Kapur described how he was drenched in rain and feeling cold during his trek when a woman invited him into her home for hot tea. Reflecting on the gesture, he wrote that it is often those who have little to offer who turn out to be the most generous.

Kapur explained that the woman's young daughter had just returned home from school, and they had a long discussion about artificial intelligence. He added that the girl is already pursuing AI education.

In his post, Kapur wrote that the girl wants to help her mother run the family shop better and more efficiently with the help of AI. She is also helping her father rekindle his interest in music through the school's AI portal. She is also preparing to study medicine in the future, as her dream is to become a doctor and give her mother some solace after years of hard work.

Trekking near Mussoorie. Was drenched from the rain. Cold. And this lady invited me for some hot tea. It's those with little to offer that are the always the most generous.



Her young daughter had just come from her local school and we had a long discussion on AI !! Which she… pic.twitter.com/4CYlZ4H4q5 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 15, 2026

Indian Innovation And The Future Of AI

Kapur said that people often overlook Indian talent and innovation. Citing the example of India's previous success, he said that India had previously disproved all doubters by launching the Mars Orbiter into space at a cost that was less than the cost of making a Hollywood Mars movie.

He further stated that real advancements in AI will come not from the top, but from the grassroots. According to him, it is young people, like this little girl, who will use AI to improve their lives and embrace it enthusiastically.

Finally, Kapur stated that it is the large number of such creative, imaginative, and ambitious young people who will become the true users of AI and make India one of the world's leading countries in the field of artificial intelligence.