Randhir Kapoor Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Bollywood veteran Randhir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and he has been admitted to a hospital, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. The 74-year-old actor is being treated at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Dr Santosh Shetty, who has been treating the 74-year-old actor, told news agency PTI that Randhir Kapoor's condition is "stable" and that there's nothing to worry. "He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry," PTI quoted Dr Santosh Shetty as saying.

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He lost his younger brothers - Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor, 58, within a span of a year. Rishi Kapoor died a year ago on April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year. The family lost Raj Kapoor in 1988 and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor in the year 2018.

Randhir Kapoor trended big time after he was spotted at former wife Babita's birthday bash at daughter Kareena Kapoor's new home a few weeks ago. Randhir Kapoor's daughter Karisma was also spotted at the get-together.

Randhir Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films such as Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman Haath Ki Safai. He married actress Babita but they got a few years separated later. The couple are parents to daughters - Karisma and Kareena (both are top actresses of their generation).

