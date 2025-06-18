When Randhir Kapoor Said He Never Wanted Karisma To Marry Sunjay Kapur: "He's A Third-Class Man"

Entrepreneur and actor Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died in England on June 12 at the age of 53. According to reports, Sunjay Kapur suffered a heart attack after swallowing a bee during a polo match. His post-mortem report is awaited.

Karisma Kapoor, 50, and Sunjay Kapur tied the knot in a high-profile wedding ceremony in 2003. They share a daughter Samaira (20) and a son Kiaan (15). The couple, however, parted ways in 2014. The divorce was finalised in 2016 after a prolonged legal battle.

At the time, Karisma Kapoor's father and actor Randhir Kapoor criticised Sunjay Kapur in an interview, calling him a "third-class man". The 2016 interview has resurfaced and gone viral following Sunjay Kapoor's death.

Actor Karisma Kapoor and business tycoon Sunjay Kapur filed for divorce in 2014 after 11 years of marriage. Back then, Karisma Kapoor had accused her husband of domestic violence, while Sunjay Kapur alleged that the actor married him for money.

Amid their bitter legal battle which went on till 2016, Karisma Kapoor's father and actor Randhir Kapoor opened up about how he never wanted his daughter to marry Sunjay Kapur in an interaction with the Hindustan Times.

Responding to Sunjay Kapur's allegations against Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor at the time said, "Sunjay is a third-class man... Everyone knows our ­credentials. We are Kapoors. We don't need to run after anyone's money. We have been blessed with not only money, but also our talent... (It) can support us for the rest of our lives."

Randhir Kapoor added, "I never wanted Karisma marrying him. He never cared for his wife. He has been giving bull**** to her and living with another woman. The entire Delhi knows how he is. I would not like to say anything more than this."

After the divorce was granted, Karisma Kapoor was given the children's custody while Sunjay Kapur was permitted visitation rights. According to DNA, Sunjay Kapur paid Karisma Kapoor Rs 70 crore in alimony. A report by ANI stated that he also invested Rs 14 crore in bonds for their two children, which yield Rs 10 lakh annually in interest.

