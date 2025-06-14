Billionaire Sanjay Kapur's Net Worth Makes Him Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan. Report

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away on June 12, 2025. He suffered a heart attack during a polo match in England. The industrialist was 53. As per reports, the business tycoon's net worth makes him richer than Shah Rukh Khan and even the Kapoor family.

The chairman of auto components maker Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur's net worth was estimated to be $1.2 billion (Rs 10,300 crore), as per a report by Forbes. He booked his spot in the prestigious World's Billionaire List in 2022.

Sanjay Kapur's wealth makes him the richest person when compared to some prominent Bollywood celebrities. According to reports and as quoted on Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan, considered one of the richest actors in the Hindi film industry, has a net worth of $ 880 million (Rs 7700 crore).

Additionally, Sanjay Kapur's wealth is more than the entire extended Kapoor family, too. Their combined net worth which is around Rs 2000 crore which is just a fifth of what Sunjay owns. As for Karisma Kapoor, her net worth is reportedly Rs 120 crore.

Sanjay Kapur, armed with a business degree from the University of Buckingham, entered the Sona Comstar business in 2015 after his father Surinder Kapur's death.

Surinder Kapur launched Sona Comstar in 1995, which became a key player in the auto parts sector. Under his son's leadership, the company evolved into a global name in auto component manufacturing. “Sona” translates to gold in Hindi and the name was inspired by his grandfather's old jewellery business.

According to Forbes, Sona Comstar, headquartered in Gurugram, runs 12 factories with over 5,000 employees working for the organisation in India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US. The global rise in electric vehicle demand has boosted the company's growth. In the year ending March 2025, Sona Comstar earned 35.5 billion rupees (around $412 million), marking a 12% jump in revenue. EV components made up roughly 36% of that income.

Sunjay Kapur's death was confirmed by Sona Comstar and the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). In a statement, they wrote, “A visionary leader, Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose.”

“Kapur, a respected leader and visionary, was a passionate advocate for the automotive components industry. Under his stewardship, ACMA witnessed significant progress in global competitiveness and EV readiness,” the statement added.

Sunjay Kapur got married to Priya Sachdev, a former model and entrepreneur, after his divorce from Karisma Kapoor in 2016.