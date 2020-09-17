Randhir Kapoor Is On Instagram And He Wants These Two Kapoors To Manage His Profile

A pic of Karisma and Randhir Kapoor from his Instagram profile (courtesy dabookapoor)

Did you know Randhir Kapoor is on Instagram? The veteran actor, in an interview with ETimes, revealed that his daughters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor created a profile for him on Instagram and he is somewhat still struggling to figure it out. "It just happened and it was entirely Lolo (Karisma) and Bebo's (Kareena) decision. Kuch stock mein pictures padhe the, unhone account bana diya aur laga diye, bas. (Had some photos in stock. So, they made an account and uploaded the photos." Randhir Kapoor's Instagram profile appears to be an unverified account with his nickname "Dabookapoor" as the moniker. It is followed by Kareena, Karisma and Armaan Jain. The first post on the profile is from August 29 - a photo of the Kapoor fam-jam from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

It is evident that Randhir Kapoor, 73, needs some help managing his profile as some of the posts are repetitions and have abruptly cropped pictures. "Now, Lolo and Bebo are saying that I ought to learn how to handle my account by own self. But I am not tech-savvy at all. Mujhe bilkul nahi aata (I just don't know)," Randhir Kapoor said in his interview.

Randhir Kapoor wants Kareena and Karisma to kind of take over: "Well, whenever I want to post, I think I shall ask Lolo and Bebo to shortlist some pictures and send it to me. I shall choose from them and ask them only to upload," he said.

Kareena Kapoor herself debuted with an official Instagram profile in March this year and has as many as 4.3 million followers. Karisma Kapoor, who was on Instagram from way before, has an Instafam comprising 5.7 million followers.