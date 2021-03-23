Randhir Kapoor Misses 'Darling Brothers' Rishi And Rajiv. See His Post

Randhir Kapoor posted this picture of Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. (Image courtesy: dabookapoor)

It's been a tough time for Raj Kapoor's eldest son Randhir Kapoor as he lost his "darling brothers" Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor in 2020 and this year respectively. While Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 last year, Randhir Kapoor lost Rajiv Kapoor on February 9 this year. Randhir keeps missing Rishi and Rajiv and his Instagram post says it all. The actor posted a throwback picture of Rishi and Rajiv on the platform in which both the actors look handsome. The photo was clicked probably in the 80s when they were young.

Randhir Kapoor also wrote a caption along with the picture. The 74-year-old actor wrote, "Will always miss my darling brothers. Hope you both are happy wherever you are." See his post here:

Randhir Kapoor keeps sharing old pictures with his brothers Rishi and Rajiv on Instagram. One of them also featured their father Raj Kapoor. Randhir had posted a captionless picture on Instagram featuring Rishi, Rajiv, their father Raj Kapoor and himself. While Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv are standing in the photo, Raj Kapoor can be seen sitting on a chair. All of them look dashing. See his post here:

Randhir Kapoor married Babita in 1971. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are their daughters. Both of them are actresses.

Randhir Kapoor made his debut as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1955 film Shree 420. His first film as a lead actor was Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971), in which he worked with his wife Babita, father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithvi Raj Kapoor. Randhir also made his directorial debut with the 1971 film.