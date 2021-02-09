For Rajiv Kapoor, Tributes From Lata Mangeshkar, Madhuri Dixit And Other Stars

A file photograph of Rajiv Kapoor. (courtesy taranadarsh)

Bollywood stars poured their hearts out on social media and remembered late actor Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday in Mumbai. He was 58. Neetu Kapoor, posting a photo of her late brother-in-law on social media wrote: "RIP." The actor died of heart attack, news agency ANI reported. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted: "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana. (I just got to know about the passing away of the talented actor Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of Raj Kapoor Sahab. I'm deeply saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace)."

Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajiv Kapoor in Prem Granth - his directorial debut, in her eulogy for the actor, wrote: "I had the opportunity of working with Rajiv Kapoor in the film Prem Granth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP."

"Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Rajiv Kapoor ji. My deepest condolences to the entire family," tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Members of the Kapoor family - Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared these posts:

"My heartfelt condolences. Sending love and light," Namrata Shirodkar commented on Riddhima's post. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote: "My sincerest condolences for Chimpu ji. Wishing the entire family strength and courage during this time." Soni Razdan commented on Neetu Kapoor's post: "So sorry to hear this."

Sunny Deol, in his tweet, wrote: "Shocked to hear about Rajiv Kapoor's passing. Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family."

Here are some more tweets from celebrities who paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor:

Rajiv Kapoor, son of the legendary Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, was best-known for starring in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. After making his Bollywood debut in the 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum, Rajiv Kapoor starred in films like Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a leading actor was Zimmedaar.