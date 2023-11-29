Randeep Hooda On Getting Married In Manipuri Tradition: 'Heard The Groom Has To Sit For A Long Time'

Randeep and Lin in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: LinLaishram)

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram will get married today in an intimate ceremony in Imphal, Manipur - Lin's hometown. The couple, who often share pictures together on their respective social media handles, never talked about their relationship in public before announcing their marriage a couple of days back. Ahead of their wedding, the bride-to-be shared how they first met and Randeep Hooda talked about how he is excited for his Manipuri wedding with ANI. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were pictured together offering prayers at a Manipur temple on Tuesday.

Speaking of getting married by following Manipuri tradition, Randeep Hooda told ANI, "It feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

Randeep is really excited about embracing Lin's culture and he is looking forward to performing all the rituals with sincerity. He said, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange."

Randeep and Lin first met as they practised theatre together. "We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family." Lin added, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

Lin re-shared pictures from her pre-wedding festivities shared by her friends and families on her Instagram stories. One of the clicks, captioned "Pre wedding glimpse," features the couple along with their families and friends. Take a look here:

Randeep announced in an Instagram post that he would get married to Lin Laishram in an intimate ceremony in Imphal on November 29. The post read, "A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep." Take a look at the post here:

After annoucing his marriage, Randeep Hooda treated his Instafam to some stunning pictures of himself and his wife-to-be Lin Laishram together from an award night. In the pictures, Randeep can be seen dressed in a white tuxedo and Lin Laishram can be seen in a pastel-coloured dress. Needless to say, the couple look gorgeous together. Randeep Hooda simply captioned it, "About last night." Take a look:

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, Radhe. In an upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will be playing the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is also directing the film. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur. She featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan, to name a few.