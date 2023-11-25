Meet Lin Laishram - Actress And Randeep Hooda's Wife-To-Be

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: LinLaishram)

Congratulations, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. The couple are all set to get married on November 29 in Imphal. In a heartwarming post, the two wrote, “A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."

Now as we wait for the big day, let us know a bit more about Lin Laishram.

– Lin Laishram was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. She played the role of Prema in the film, which also featured Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

– Lin made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om. She featured in a brief role.

– Lin Laishram is the founder and managing director of the jewellery brand — Shamooo Sana. Jewellery enthusiasts like Mikimoto Kokichi and Harry Winston are her inspirations.

– Lin Laishram was born in Manipur. She then moved to Mumbai to complete her schooling. She completed her graduation from Sophia College For Women, University of Mumbai. Lin also went to Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York, reported The Times Of India.

– Some of Lin's recent works, include Modern Love: Mumbai. She was part of the first episode — Raat Rani.

Lin Laishramn has also shared the screen space with Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom.