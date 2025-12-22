Karnataka Man Beats To Death Pregnant Teen Daughter For Inter-Caste Marriage

A 19-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her father over marrying a man from another caste despite strong opposition from the family in Karnataka's Hubballi. The woman, Manya Patil, was living away from her parents, fearing threats to life, and had returned to her native village recently. The police have detained three suspects - Manya's father Prakash Fakkirgoda and two close relatives - in the incident that occurred on Sunday evening.

Manya married a man from another caste earlier this year in May, against the will of her parents. Fearing threats to their lives, the couple had been living in the Haveri district, around 100 km away from her native village in Hubballi until they returned on December 8.

The woman's family members allegedly tried to attack her husband and father-in-law on Sunday, while they were at their agricultural field, but they escaped.

Later, in the evening, between 6 and 6:30 pm, a group of attackers, armed with iron pipes, barged into the victim's house. The main target was Manya, a six-month pregnant woman. When her in-laws, Renukamma and Subhash, attempted to protect her, they too were brutally assaulted.

While Manya's in-laws sustained serious injuries, she died of her wounds and was declared dead at the hospital.

Earlier attempts were made to reconcile the two families and avert any violence.

The local police have detained three suspects, and a special team has been constituted to investigate the matter and arrest other accused.