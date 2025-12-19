Rajasthan Man's Nose Chopped Off As Families Clash Over Love Marriage

At least two people were seriously injured in Rajasthan's Barmer on Wednesday night after a dispute between two families over a love-marriage boiled over.

The woman's side first attacked, slashing the nose of the man's older brother with a sharp weapon. In retaliation, the man's relatives assaulted the woman's uncle and broke his leg. Both victims' condition remains serious.

The conflict originates from a love marriage between Shravan Singh, 25, and a girl from the same village. The marriage was never accepted by the woman's family, and tension between the two families has persisted since. Shravan Singh has now settled in Gujarat with his wife and family. On Wednesday evening, UK Singh, 35, Shravan's elder brother, was returning from the fields when he was ambushed by Dharm Singh, 50, the woman's uncle, and his associates.

They cut UK Singh's nose with a sharp weapon. Bloodied, he managed to reach home.

Enraged, UK Singh's family retaliated by attacking Dharm Singh at the woman's house, leaving him with a severely broken leg.

Both injured were taken to Gudamalani hospital. UK Singh was referred to Sanchore for further treatment. Dharm Singh, in more serious condition, was sent to Jodhpur.

DSP and senior officials of Gudamalani police station reached the scene after the incident. Cases have been registered on complaints from both sides. Separate teams have been formed to apprehend the accused.

