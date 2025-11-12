Video: Wedding Drone Chases Man For 2 km Who Stabbed Groom On Stage

Panic spread across a wedding venue as the videographer raced his drone away from the stage and raced it after a man who stabbed the groom.

The incident occurred on Monday during a wedding in Maharashtra's Amravati where the accused Ragho Jitendra Bakshi stabbed the groom thrice on the stage and then ran away.

Acting promptly, the videographer filming the wedding chased the attacker with his drone. The chase continued for around two kilometres as the attacker and another man continued their attempt to escape on a motorcycle.

Police seized the drone footage and used it to ascertain the accused's identity and the route used by them to escape after the incident. Initial investigation revealed that the attack was the result of a minor fight during a DJ dance, after which the accused was enraged. Police are searching for the accused.

The injured groom Sajal Ram Samudra (22) is undergoing treatment.