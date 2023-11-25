Ahead Of Wedding, Randeep Hooda Sets Couple Goals With Girlfriend Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda shared this image. (Courtesy: RandeepHooda)

After the big announcement of his wedding, Randeep Hooda treated his Instafam to some stunning pictures of himself and his wife-to-be Lin Laishram together from an award night on his Instagram feed. In the pictures, Randeep can be seen dressed in white tuxedo and Lin Laishram can be seen in a pastel-coloured dress. Needless to say, the couple look gorgeous together. Randeep Hooda simply captioned it, "About last night." Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have been in a relationship for a while. Take a look here:

Randeep announced in an Instagram post that he will get married to Lin Laishram in an intimate ceremony in Imphal on November 29. The post read, "A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep. Take a look at the post here:

A couple of days back Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were spotted on a lunch date. The couple were pictured walking hand-in-hand by the paparazzi. Take a look:

On the occasion of Diwali, Randeep Hooda wished fans and followers by sharing some pictures with Lin Laisharam and his family. In the pictures, Randeep and Lin can be seen taking a mirror selfie. They are all smiles for the camera. While Randeep can be seen wearing red, Lin can be seen wearing a pastel-coloured suit. Randeep wrote in the caption, "From ours to yours. Happy Diwali." Take a look:

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, Radhe. In an upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will be playing the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is also directing the film. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur. She featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan, to name a few.