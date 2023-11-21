Randeep Hooda And Girlfriend Lin Laishram Pictured On A Lunch Date

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on lunch date

Randeep Hooda and his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram were spotted on a lunch date recently. The couple will reportedly get married by the end of this month in an intimate ceremony. However, the couple are yet to make an official announcement. In the pictures, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram can be seen posing for the shutterbugs. They can be seen smiling for the paparazzi. Randeep Hooda can be seen dressed in white while Lin Laishram wearing a pretty green dress for the lunch date. They can be seen wearing black shades as well. The couple were pictured walking hand-in-hand by the paparazzi. Take a look at the pictures from their date:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharam have been in a relationship for a while now. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur. She acted in small roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan, to name a few. On the occasion of Diwali, Randeep Hooda wished fans and followers by sharing some pictures with Lin Laisharam and his family. In the pictures, Randeep and Lin can be seen taking a mirror selfie. They are all smiles for the camera. While Randeep can be seen wearing red, Lin can be seen wearing a pastel-coloured suit. Randeep wrote in the caption, "From ours to yours. Happy Diwali." Take a look:

On Lin's birthday, Randeep shared a picture with her from one of their travel diaries. They can be seen seated in a jeep and twinning in their outfits. Randeep wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday my hot fudge." Take a look:

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, Radhe. In an upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will be playing the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is also directing the film.