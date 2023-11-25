Randeep Hooda And Girlfriend Lin Laishram's Big Announcement: 'We Are Getting Married'

Randeep Hooda with Lin. (courtesy: randeephooda)

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram just announced their wedding date in an Instagram post, on Saturday. They will be getting married in Imphal, on November 29. Sharing the big news, the couple wrote in an Instagram post, "We Have Exciting News." The post begins with these words, "A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."

See Randeep Hooda and Lin's post here:

Randeep and Lin often share mushy posts on Instagram. On Diwali this year, they shared a set of happy pictures and wrote, "From ours to yours Happy Diwali."

Randeep Hooda is best-known for his performances in films like Jannat 2, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sarbjit, Sultan and Kick among others. He was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He also featured in Extraction co-starring Marvel star Chris Hemsworth.

Lin is a model, actor and entrepreneur from Manipur. She has featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan to name a few.