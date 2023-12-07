In Pics: A Look Inside Randeep Hooda's Elegant Wedding Invitation Hamper

Here's what was inside Randeep Hooda's wedding reception invitation hamper

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on November 29, 2023. Pictures from the wedding held in Imphal have since gone viral on social media. More recently, NDTV Food discovered what exactly the couple's wedding invitation hamper contained. Curated by WeddingSutra Favourites, the wedding reception hamper from Zealo Foods included several mouth-watering delicacies. The design as well as the contents of the same reflect the simple elegance of the wedding ceremony. Find out more about it below.

Also Read: Hina Khan Savours This Classic Punjabi Meal After Vacation In Mauritius

Invitees received a box of stuffed medjoul dates, kesar tokri, anjeer kaju barfi and a tin of Thai spiced nuts. While the nuts were placed separately, the sweets were neatly lined inside the box. These delights seem to further underline the importance given to tradition by the couple. The design was minimalistic but made use of rich shades such as deep purple, turquoise and gold.

The photos also showcase the aesthetic wedding card. It revealed that the reception will be held at Turf Club Banquets at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on December 11, 2023. We have got to know that this part of the wedding will be catered by a WeddingSutra Favourite. The "sundowner" event will begin at 5 pm. Take a look at the photos below:

Photo Credit: Zealo Foods / Wedding Sutra Favourites

Photo Credit: Zealo Foods / Wedding Sutra Favourites

Photo Credit: Zealo Foods / Wedding Sutra Favourites

What was inside the invitation hamper certainly caught our interest. But the outside was equally fascinating. We see the box covered in a rustic cloth tied with a neat bow and adorned with a horseshoe. This item is commonly believed to be a symbol of good fortune and protection. Check it out below:

Photo Credit: Zealo Foods / Wedding Sutra Favourites

We can't wait to get a glimpse of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception.

Also Read: "How To Work Now?" Asks Farah Khan After Her Amritsari Indulgence