Which Dishes Were Served At Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram's Wedding Reception - Revealed

(Photo Credit: Instagram/ randeephooda)

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in Imphal on November 29, 2023. It was a traditional wedding ceremony that followed Meitei rituals. The reception was held in Mumbai last night (December 11, 2023) and pictures from the event have taken the internet by storm. We couldn't help but wonder which dishes the couple chose to serve on their special day. Are you curious to know too? Wedding Sutra, which has been involved in multiple aspects of Randeep Hooda's wedding, recently shared more details on their website.

Blue Sea Catering was in-charge of the food at the reception. As per Wedding Sutra, "they curated a delectable spread with pass-arounds, mini plates and an elaborate food and dessert counter that included their signature Amristari chole and kulchas." That's not all. The "sundowner event" included many other popular treats, such as "a modern Indian chaat and modern Lucknowi galouti kebab station." Other Indian favourites included sarson ka saag, makki ki roti, dal pakwan and jackfruit dum masala biryani. Italian and Asian delicacies, such as wood-fired pizza and dim sums, were also on the menu. No party is complete without lip-smacking food and it seems that Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram ensured their guests had a delicious variety to choose from.

Before this, pictures of the couple's wedding reception invite went viral. Curated by Zealo Foods, the hamper featured stuffed medjool dates, kesar tokri, anjeer kaju barfi and a tin of Thai spiced nuts. The design of the box was minimalistic but was coloured with rich shades of deep purple, turquoise and gold. Take a look at the photos here.