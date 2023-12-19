Randeep Hooda's Adorable Wish For Lin Laishram: 'Happy Birthday Mrs'

Randeep Hooda shared this image. (courtesy: RandeepHooda)

Randeep Hooda's wedding festivities got extended as he celebrates his wife Lin Laishram's 38th birthday today. Randeep Hooda shared images with Lin Laishram - one from their Mumbai reception. In another image, Randeep and Lin can be seen seated on a bike. Randeep wrote a caption mentioning his film Highway. Randeep wrote in the caption, "Sukr hai ke bhagna nehi pada (Thank God, we didn't have to run away). From the highway to this way, we have come a long way.. Happy Birthday Mrs. On a serious note, Didn't know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I'm just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness it needed. Love you always @linlaishram." For context, Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt headlined the film Highway. Imtiaz Ali has directed the film. Lin replied to the post and wrote, "Love you more" and dropped a bunch of emojis. Take a look:

Randeep's wedding festivities had a Highway connection also. In one of the viral videos from their reception, Randeep and Lin can be seen dancing to Highway song Patakha Guddi. In the video, they can be seen enjoying themselves to the fullest. The video was shared on X and it was captioned, "Omg this video of #RandeepHooda and #LinLaishram reception is the cutest thing on internet today!! Look at her singing his song and dancing with him, their expressions are the sweetest." FYI, the song, Patakha Guddi, has been sung by Nooran sisters and composed by AR Rahman. Take a look at the video here:

Omg this video of #RandeepHooda and #LinLaishram reception is the cutest thing on internet today!! Look at her singing his song and dancing with him, their expressions are the sweetest. 🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/gjN2azfpQN — Thriller Soundtrack Music (@sandeeprathi100) December 12, 2023

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married on November 29 in Lin's hometown, Imphal. They shared wedding pictures on their Instagram profiles. The actor was dressed in a Pheijom and kurta that he wore with a turban (Kokyet). Lin wore a traditional Potloi. The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Sharing the pictures, Randeep and Lin wrote in the caption, "From today, we are One." Take a look at the post here:

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster,Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, Radhe. In an upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will be playing the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is also directing the film. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur. She featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan, to name a few.