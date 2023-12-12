Viral: Lin Laishram And Randeep Hooda Dance To Patakha Guddi At Reception

Randeep and Lin dancing at the reception. (courtesy: X)

We can't get enough of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding festivities. The couple, who got married in Lin's hometown Imphal last month, hosted a lavish reception party for friends and families in Mumbai on Monday. A new video of the couple from their wedding reception is going viral. In the video, we can see Randeep and Lin dancing to Patakha Guddi, a song from Randeep's film Highway. Randeep Hooda can be seen giving epic expressions during the dance while Lin can be seen hugging him in the middle of the dance. The video was captioned with these words on X, "Omg this video of #RandeepHooda and #LinLaishram reception is the cutest thing on internet today!! Look at her singing his song and dancing with him, their expressions are the sweetest." For context, Randeep acted in Highway alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The song, Patakha Guddi, has been sung by Nooran sisters and composed by AR Rahman. Take a look at the video here:

Omg this video of #RandeepHooda and #LinLaishram reception is the cutest thing on internet today!! Look at her singing his song and dancing with him, their expressions are the sweetest. 🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/gjN2azfpQN — Thriller Soundtrack Music (@sandeeprathi100) December 12, 2023

Randeep Hooda shared a couple of images from his reception party. He was dressed in black while Lin chose red for the occasion. Randeep wrote in the caption, "In our eternal garden of Eden." Take a look:

Earlier, Randeep and Lin shared a wedding video capturing the precious moments from their festivities. The wedding video begins with the temple visit of the couple a day before their wedding. In one shot, Lin can be seen weaving a garland. In another shot, Lin can be seen showering flowers over her groom, as Randeep Hooda can be seen seated. The video also captures moments of their exchanging garlands, performing the rituals. The video ends with Randeep Hooda feeding a piece of cake to Lin. Randeep Hooda wrote in the caption, "As we share these beautiful moments from our wedding, We thank you all for your love and blessings." Take a look:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared wedding pictures on their Instagram profiles. The actor was dressed in a Pheijom and kurta that he wore with a turban (Kokyet). Lin wore a traditional Potloi. The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Sharing the pictures, Randeep and Lin wrote in the caption, "From today, we are One." Take a look at the post here:

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster,Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, Radhe. In an upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will be playing the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is also directing the film. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur. She featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan, to name a few.