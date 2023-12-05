Lin Laishram And Randeep Hooda Share Wedding Video: 'Thank You For All Your Love And Blessings'

Randeep and Lin at the wedding. (courtesy: RandeepHooda)

Randeep Hooda's wedding festivities are still not over and we are not complaining about it. The actor, who got married in a traditional Manipuri way to his girlfriend Lin Laishram in Imphal last week, shared a new video from his wedding. The video features the most beautiful moments of their wedding, steeped in traditions. The wedding video begins with the temple visit of the couple a day before their wedding. In one shot, Lin can be seen weaving a garland. In another shot, Lin can be seen showering flowers over her groom, as Randeep Hooda can be seen seated. The video also captures moments of their exchanging garlands, performing the rituals. The video ends with Randeep Hooda feeding a piece of cake to Lin. Randeep Hooda wrote in the caption, "As we share these beautiful moments from our wedding, We thank you all for your love and blessings." Take a look:

A couple of days back, another wedding video went viral on social media. Sharing the video, the Instagram page captioned the post, "Unveiling the Love Story: Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's Wedding Bliss." Take a look at the video here:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared wedding pictures on their Instagram profiles. The actor was dressed in a Pheijom and kurta that he wore with a turban (Kokyet). Lin wore a traditional Potloi. The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Sharing the pictures, Randeep and Lin wrote in the caption, "From today, we are One." Take a look at the post here:

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, Radhe. In an upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will be playing the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is also directing the film. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur. She featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan, to name a few.