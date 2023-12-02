Inside Video: Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram's Dreamy Wedding

Randeep and Lin in the video. (courtesy: StorytellerImphal)

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in Manipuri tradition in Imphal on November 29. An inside wedding video of the couple is going viral. The video captures the beautiful moments of Randeep and Lin's wedding. The video begins with glimpses of the couple's wedding attires. At one point, the bride can be seen posing with a piece of garland. The video captures moments of Randeep walking to the wedding venue, Lin and Randeep exchanging garlands. Randeep and Lin can be seen feeding sweets to each other. The video ends with a few glimpses of their post-wedding ceremony in which the couple cut a cake. The Instagram page captioned the post, "Unveiling the Love Story: Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's Wedding Bliss." Take a look at the video here:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared wedding pictures on their Instagram profiles. The actor was dressed in a Pheijom and kurta that he wore with a turban (Kokyet). Lin wore a traditional Potloi. The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Sharing the pictures, Randeep and Lin wrote in the caption, "From today, we are One." Take a look at the post here:

Randeep announced in an Instagram post his wedding date a week back. The post read, "A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep." Take a look at the post here:

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, Radhe. In an upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will be playing the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is also directing the film. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur. She featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan, to name a few.