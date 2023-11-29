Viral: Inside Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram's Manipuri Wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram at the wedding

Randeep Hooda and his longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram are now married. The couple are yet to share their official wedding pictures on social media. An inside video from their wedding went viral in which the couple can be seen performing wedding rituals in Manipuri tradition. Randeep Hooda can be seen dressed as a traditional Manipuri groom while bride Lin can be seen wearing gold jewellery with her wedding attire. In the video we can see, the groom and the bride seated in the middle while guests can be seen making offerings on a plate, placed in front of them. The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom for seven times and the bride and groom garlanding each other amidst cheers from the guests, reported PTI.

Speaking of getting married by following Manipuri tradition, Randeep Hooda told ANI, "It feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

Randeep was was looking forward to performing all the rituals with sincerity. He said, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange."

Lin re-shared pictures from her pre-wedding festivities shared by her friends and families on her Instagram stories. One of the clicks, captioned "Pre wedding glimpse," features the couple along with their families and friends. Take a look here:

Randeep announced in an Instagram post that he would get married to Lin Laishram in an intimate ceremony in Imphal on November 29. The post read, "A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep." Take a look at the post here:

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, Radhe. In an upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will be playing the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is also directing the film. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur. She featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan, to name a few.