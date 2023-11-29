Inside Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram's Pre-Wedding Festivities In Imphal

A photo from the festivities.(courtesy: iampallsingh)

Randeep Hooda and actor Lin Laishram are all set to marry today in Imphal, Manipur. While there is still time for the main ceremony, pictures from their pre-wedding celebrations were shared by the bride-to-be on her Instagram stories. Lin re-posted pictures shared by her friends and families on her Instagram stories. One of the clicks, captioned "Pre wedding glimpse," features the couple along with their families and friends. Randeep Hooda's big smile says it all in the photo. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who have been dating for a while, announced their wedding date in an Instagram entry over the weekend.

See photos from the pre-wedding festivities here:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were pictured at a temple in Imphal a day before their wedding.

Over the weekend, the couple announced their wedding date with a joint statement that read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful."

Randeep Hooda is the star of films like Jannat 2, Monsoon Wedding, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sarbjit, Sultan, Radhe and Kick among others. He was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He also featured in Extraction co-starring Marvel star Chris Hemsworth.

Lin is a model, actor and entrepreneur from Manipur. She has featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan to name a few.