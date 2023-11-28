Lin Laishram And Randeep Hooda Pray At Imphal Temple Ahead Of Wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram captured praying offers to local deities

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to get married on Wednesday, November 29. The intimate ceremony will take place in Imphal, Manipur. Just a day ahead of the wedding, the couple offered prayers at a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district. In the video, Randeep Hooda, dressed in a finely tailored kurta set, is seen performing the rituals inside the temple premises. For the special day, Lin picked an elegant pink saree. As per news agency PTI, Randeep Hooda and Lin also paid a visit to the Shri Govindaji temple. “I pray for a happy future, peace for Manipur and everywhere in the world, a happy married life and many more things. I hope I get them,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announced their wedding last week. The couple dropped a note that read, “A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep.” Sharing the big news, Randeep and Lin wrote, “We Have Exciting News.”



Right after the big announcement on Saturday, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram treated their Instagram family to a stunning picture from an award show. Take a look at it here:



Randeep Hooda was last seen in Prawaal Raman's Sergeant. The film premiered on Jio Cinema on June 30. The actor will be next seen in his directorial Swatantra Veer Savarkar. In the movie, Randeep Hooda will essay the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Meanwhile, Lin Laishram was last seen in Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan. The mystery thriller also featured Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles.