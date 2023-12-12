Inside Lin Laishram And Randeep Hooda's Wedding Reception In Mumbai

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram pictured at their reception. (courtesy: randeephooda)

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai last night. The couple posted photos from it on their Instagram profiles. In the pictures shared by Lin and Randeep, they can be seen happily posing together. They captioned the post, "In our eternal garden of Eden #TogetherForever #DeepLinLove #WeddingReception." Both Randeep and Lin wore outfits designed by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Imphal, Manipur per Meitei rituals in the presence of family on November 29.

Randeep and Lin shared these photos from the reception:

Sharing photos from the wedding ceremony, the couple wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried." See the wedding photos here:

The couple had also shared a video from their wedding and they wrote, "As we share these beautiful moments from our wedding, We thank you all for your love and blessings."

Randeep and Lin announced their wedding date just a week before the big day in a statement that read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful."

Randeep Hooda has starred in films like Jannat 2, Monsoon Wedding, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sarbjit, Sultan and Kick among others. He was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. The actor also featured in Extraction co-starring Marvel star Chris Hemsworth.

Lin Laishram is a model, actor and entrepreneur from Manipur. Her film credits include Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan to name a few.