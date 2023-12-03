Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram In New Pics From Their Wedding Festivities: 'From 'I' To 'We' In A Happily Ever After'

Images were shared by Randeep Hooda. (courtesy: randeephooda)

New day, new inside pictures of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram from their wedding festivities and no, we are not complaining. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor, who got married to his girlfriend Lin in an intimate ceremony in Imphal, treated his fans and followers on Instagram to some lovely images on Saturday night. The couple got married in Manipur as per Meitei rituals in the presence of family and friends. A few days after sharing their wedding album, the newlyweds shared some more pictures from their wedding festivities. In the pictures, we can see the new bride dressed in a yellow while her husband can be seen complementing her in a white and golden attire. Randeep Hooda's sister Anjali Hooda can also be spotted in one of the pictures shared. The caption alongside the pictures read, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after."

A similar set of photos was also shared by Randeep Hooda's sister on her Instagram stories a few days ago. Posting a picture with her brother, Anjali wrote, "Mera bhai itna handsome (my brother is so handsome)." "Touchwood," she captioned another click of Randeep and Lin. She also posted a picture of the groom with his parents.

Sharing photos from the wedding ceremony, the couple wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried." See the wedding photos here:

After the wedding ceremony on November 29th, actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they flew into the city from their wedding destination. The newlyweds were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Lin was pretty as ever in a red ensemble, while Randeep Hooda complemented her in a white outfit.

Randeep Hooda is best-known for his performances in films like Jannat 2, Monsoon Wedding, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sarbjit, Sultan and Kick among others while his wife Lin is a model, actor and entrepreneur from Manipur.