More Pics From Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram's Wedding Album

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding album. (courtesy: anjalihoodamd)

Pictures from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding are straight out of a fairytale. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Imphal, Manipur per Meitei rituals in the presence of family. After the couple shared their wedding album, the actor's sister Anjali Hooda shared some inside photos from the wedding festivities on her Instagram stories. In one of the clips, newlyweds Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram can be seen cutting a cake together. Posting a picture with her brother, Anjali wrote, "Mera bhai itna handsome (my brother is so handsome)." "Touchwood," she captioned another click of Randeep and Lin. She also posed a picture of the groom with his parents. No caption needed.

See the aforementioned photos here:

Sharing photos from the ceremony, the couple wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried." See the wedding photos here:

Randeep and Lin announced their wedding date on Saturday, in a statement that read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful."

Randeep Hooda's has starred in films like Jannat 2, Monsoon Wedding, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sarbjit, Sultan and Kick among others. He was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. The actor also featured in Extraction co-starring Marvel star Chris Hemsworth.

Lin Laishram is a model, actor and entrepreneur from Manipur. Her film credits include Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan to name a few.

.