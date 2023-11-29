Randeep Hooda Posts Wedding Pics With Lin Laishram: 'From Today, We Are One'

Image was shared by Randeep Hooda. (Courtesy: randeephooda )

Attention folks, the wait is finally over, Randeep Hooda has posted pictures from his intimate wedding with Lin Laishram. The pictures were shared by Randeep Hooda on Wednesday night, hours after the wedding ceremony in Imphal. In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional Manipuri outfits. Randeep Hooda can be spotted in a white kurta while bride Lin can be seen wearing gold jewelery with her wedding attire. The photos give glimpses of the couple's jaimala among other rituals. "From today, we are One," read Randeep Hooda's caption.

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier, an inside video from their wedding went viral in which the couple can be seen performing their wedding rituals. Take a look at the video below:

Lin re-shared pictures from her pre-wedding festivities shared by her friends and families on her Instagram stories. One of the clicks, captioned "Pre wedding glimpse," features the couple along with their families and friends. Take a look here:

Randeep announced in an Instagram post that he would get married to Lin Laishram in an intimate ceremony in Imphal on November 29. The post read, "A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep." Take a look at the post here:

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster,Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, Radhe while Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur.