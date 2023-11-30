To Newlywed Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram, Big Love From Priyanka Chopra And Other Stars

Randeep and Lin's wedding photo. (courtesy: randeephooda)

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in an intimate wedding in Imphal, Manipur on Wednesday. They got married per Meitei rituals in the presence of family. Sharing photos from the ceremony, the couple wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried." The actor was dressed in a Pheijom and kurta that he wore with a turban (Kokyet). The bride was stunning in a traditional Potloi. Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple on her Instagram story and she wrote, "Congratulations and so much love." Vijay Varma commented, "You guys." Neena Gupta wrote, "Congratulations." Sayani Gupta wrote, "Ufff! Absolutely breathtaking! Never seen a more stunning bride! Lin you magic! Stay blessed both of you! Love love love." Guneet Monga wrote, "Mega congratulations both of you... to lifetime of togetherness and love."

Actress Tara Sharma added, "A huge congrats to both of you." Adil Hussain wrote, "Just incredibly beautiful... Stay blessed always." Maanvi Gagroo drooped heart-eyed emojis. Vidya Malavade wrote, "Blessings, Blessings."

See Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding album here:

This is what Priyanka Chopra posted:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Over the weekend, the couple announced their wedding date with a joint statement that read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful."

Randeep Hooda is best-known for his performances in films like Jannat 2, Monsoon Wedding, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sarbjit, Sultan and Kick among others. He was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. He also featured in Extraction co-starring Marvel star Chris Hemsworth.

Lin is a model, actor and entrepreneur from Manipur. She has featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan to name a few.