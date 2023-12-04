Flipping Through The Pages Of Lin Laishram And Randeep Hooda's Wedding Album

"A beautiful blend of the cultures and customs of Manipur and Haryana," read the caption

Flipping Through The Pages Of Lin Laishram And Randeep Hooda's Wedding Album

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: iampallsingh)

New Delhi:

A few days after sharing their wedding album, the newlyweds shared some more pictures from their wedding festivities. In the pictures, we can see the new bride dressed in a yellow while her husband can be seen complementing her in a white and golden attire. Randeep Hooda's sister Anjali Hooda can also be spotted in one of the pictures shared. The caption alongside the pictures read, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after."

See what the couple posted:

Sharing photos from the wedding ceremony, the couple wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried." See the wedding photos here:

Also Read

.