Flipping Through The Pages Of Lin Laishram And Randeep Hooda's Wedding Album

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's pictures from their wedding festivities are what fairytales are made of. The couple, who got married last week in Imphal as per Meitei rituals, continue to keep fans hooked to any and every update from their wedding rituals. On Monday, a friend of actor Randeep Hooda treated fans to new pictures from the wedding festivities. In some of the pictures shared, we get glimpses into the wedding day rituals while others are frames featuring the duo post their marriage. In one, we can see the newlyweds cutting a cake. Lin looks pretty in red while her husband Randeep can be seen complementing her in white.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Randeep Hooda's friends wrote, "Randeep brings his better half home - treasured days of blessings, wishes, vibes and a beautiful blend of the cultures n customs of Manipur and Haryana."

Take a look at the post below:

A few days after sharing their wedding album, the newlyweds shared some more pictures from their wedding festivities. In the pictures, we can see the new bride dressed in a yellow while her husband can be seen complementing her in a white and golden attire. Randeep Hooda's sister Anjali Hooda can also be spotted in one of the pictures shared. The caption alongside the pictures read, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after."

See what the couple posted:

Sharing photos from the wedding ceremony, the couple wrote in an Instagram post, "From today, we are one #JustMarried." See the wedding photos here:

After the wedding ceremony on November 29th, actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they flew into the city from their wedding destination. The newlyweds were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Lin was pretty as ever in a red ensemble, while Randeep Hooda complemented her in a white outfit.

Randeep Hooda is best-known for his performances in films like Jannat 2, Monsoon Wedding, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Sarbjit, Sultan and Kick among others while his wife Lin is a model, actor and entrepreneur from Manipur.