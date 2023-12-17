Inside Lin Laishram And Randeep Hooda's Mumbai Reception: 'And Then They Danced And Laughed'

Randeep Hooda shared this image. (courtesy: RandeepHooda)

New day, new post from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding festivities. The actors shared an adorable video from their Mumbai reception. Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram can be seen dancing their heart out in the video. In one shot, Randeep can be seen winking at his new bride. The two can be seen enjoying themselves to the fullest. Sharing the video, Randeep wrote in the caption, "And then they Danced & Laughed Merrily Ever After." Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in Manipuri tradition in the hometown of Lin on November 29. Take a look at the video:

A few days ago, a video from their reception went viral. In the video, we can see Randeep and Lin dancing to Patakha Guddi, a song from Randeep's film Highway. Randeep Hooda can be seen giving epic expressions during the dance while Lin can be seen hugging him in the middle of the dance. The video was captioned with these words on X, "Omg this video of #RandeepHooda and #LinLaishram reception is the cutest thing on internet today!! Look at her singing his song and dancing with him, their expressions are the sweetest." Take a look:

Omg this video of #RandeepHooda and #LinLaishram reception is the cutest thing on internet today!! Look at her singing his song and dancing with him, their expressions are the sweetest. 🥰🔥 pic.twitter.com/gjN2azfpQN — Thriller Soundtrack Music (@sandeeprathi100) December 12, 2023

Randeep Hooda shared a couple of images from his reception party. He was dressed in black while Lin chose red for the occasion. Randeep wrote in the caption, "In our eternal garden of Eden." Take a look:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared wedding pictures on their Instagram profiles. The actor was dressed in a Pheijom and kurta that he wore with a turban (Kokyet). Lin wore a traditional Potloi. The wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Sharing the pictures, Randeep and Lin wrote in the caption, "From today, we are One." Take a look at the post here:

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Heroine, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Baaghi 2, Radhe. In an upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will be playing the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is also directing the film. Lin is a model, actor and businesswoman from Manipur. She featured in brief roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Rangoon, Jaane Jaan, to name a few.