From Momos To Black Rice Kheer: Full Northeast Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan's Republic Day Reception

India's rich Himalayan food culture took centre stage at Rashtrapati Bhavan this Republic Day, where President Droupadi Murmu hosted her annual 'At Home' reception with a grand menu celebrating regional culinary traditions. Dishes drew inspiration from Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the eight Northeastern states - collectively called the Ashtalakshmi region - and were presented in a contemporary fine-dining style.

The Himachal Pradesh segment of the menu was designed by Chef Prateek Sadhu, co-founder of NAAR, known for spotlighting mountain produce through modern techniques.

Further, a dedicated all-vegetarian section spotlighted the culinary heritage of the Northeast, curated by Chef Aabhishek Bedi Varma, co-owner and head chef at Lush - The Cafe, Guwahati, with chefs Deb Kumar Sarmah, Rituraj Borah, Parthajit Baishya and Abhinandan Das as part of the core team.

Inside The Northeast Menu At Rashtrapati Bhavan Reception

The selection included delicious dishes such as thukpa, steamed vegetable momos, paknam, laphu tharo bora, singju, Axomia jolpaan and pumaloi.

Desserts featured pati sapta pitha, matabari peda and black rice kheer, accompanied by regional favourites like narikol laru, til pitha, til laru and khapse. Several items were prepared in no-onion, no-garlic variations.

Speaking to Guwahati Plus, Chef Aabhishek described the experience as "phenomenal" and a career milestone. Representing the food he grew up with, working with local ingredients and presenting an entirely vegetarian menu, he said, made the opportunity even more significant.

He highlighted the logistical challenges of scaling traditional recipes. Preparing more than 2,000 pieces of the black rice tekeli pitha required precise planning and coordination.

Months Of Preparation Behind The Northeast Menu

Preparations for the grand reception began in December 2025. The first trial tasting took place in Guwahati on 6 January, followed by several rounds of refinement before the final showcase at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A Celebration Of The Ashtalakshmi States

The Northeastern theme extended beyond food. Decor, music and even the design of the invitations reflected the cultural richness of the eight states, creating a complete sensory celebration of the region.