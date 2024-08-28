<i>Pushpa 2</i> New Poster: Behold The Glory Of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun fans unite. The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule shared a brand new poster from the film on Wednesday. The poster features the film's lead actor Allu Arjun intensely looking sideways with his bejeweled hand up in the air and hair styled in curls - his face is splashed with shades of red. The production house Mythri Movie Makers, sharing the poster, wrote, "100 days to go for Pushpa 2 The Rule. Get ready for an iconic box office experience. The rule in cinemas on 6 December 2024."

The makers shifted the film's release date from August 15 to December 6 and they announced the news with a poster earlier this year. "We intend to give you the best. The wait increases for a memorable experience on the big screens. Pushpa 2 The Rule grand release worldwide on 6 December 2024. His rule will be phenomenal. His rule will be unprecedented," the makers wrote.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj return for the second installment. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and its songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also smash hits.

Pushpa - The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres in December this year. Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film Pushpa: The Rising at the 69th National Film Awards last year.