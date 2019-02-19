Priyanka Chopra's 'Baby Bump' Pic Is Actually 'Bad Angle,' Says Her Mother

Priyanka Chopra at Michael Kors' event in New York. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Seen viral pictures of Priyanka Chopra from Michael Kors' runway show, in which the Internet spotted a 'baby bump'? Well, as per her mother Madhu Chopra it was "just a bad angle." mid-day quoted Madhu Chopra as saying: "The outfit was nice. She looked like that only in some pictures, the rest were fine. Blame it on the camera angle." She added: "When I spoke to Priyanka on the phone, she told me that she was tired and hence, had a slumped posture." Priyanka Chopra wore a rufled checked skirt with matching blazer by Michael Kors to the designer's show over the weekend. Priyanka has been vocal about her 'baby fever' (remember this interview to Extra?) even before she married Nick Jonas in December 2018.

However, Madhu Chopra said when she told Priyanka about the viral reports about her pregnancy, the actress told her mother: "Mamma, give me a break!"

In the aforementioned interview to Extra, when Priyanka Chopra was asked about her friend Meghan Markle's pregnancy, the actress said: "I'm super excited. A few of my friends are having babies, so, this is that time, I guess - I'm having baby fever now." Before that, on the red carpet of a Hollywood event, Priyanka told E! News, "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'"

Priyanka Chopra's third Hollywood film, Isn't It Romantic?, opened in cinemas in the US last week. The film will stream on Netflix for the Indian audience starting February 28. Her next Bollywood film is Shonali Bose-directed The Sky Is Pink.