Priyanka Chopra Has 'Baby Fever,' Wants To 'Catch Up' With Friend Having Babies

Priyanka Chopra with her fiance Nick Jonas in New York. (Image courtesy AFP)

Actress Priyanka Chopra has 'baby fever,' she told Extra on the sidelines of an event in New York recently. When asked about her friend Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's pregnancy, Priyanka Chopra told Extra: "I'm super excited. A few of my friends are having babies, so, this is that time, I guess - I'm having baby fever now." Before this, on the red carpet of the Golden Heart Awards, Priyanka told E! News: "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'"

Priyanka Chopra is engaged to get married to singer Nick Jonas. Earlier this month a source told Hollywood Life that Priyanka and Nick are in a "hurry to start a family" because of which Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée actress Sophie Turner "graciously offered to let Priyanka and Nick have wedding priority."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly getting married in December 2 in Jodhpur, India. As per a Times Of India report, Priyanka and Nick have zeroed in on the Mehrangarh Fort as the venue for their pre-wedding functions while the main event will take place in the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which is in the vicinity.

As of now, Priyanka Chopra is filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in London with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim while Nick Jonas is currently busy with his own work commitments.