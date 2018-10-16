Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Are Future-Gazing In This Pic

Nick Jonas Instagrammed this photo (courtesy nickjonas)

Nick Jonas appears to be really, really missing Priyanka Chopra, who is filming The Sky Is Pink in London. Priyanka's fiance dug out a photo of the couple, from what appears to be from when they toured Oklahoma together. Nick Jonas added an adorable caption, which appears to obliquely hint at the couple's much-speculated impending wedding. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra officiated their engagement with a roka ceremony in Mumbai in August. Sharing a photo with Priyanka Chopra, here's what Nick had to write: "When the future looks oh so bright." Dated September 21, Nick Jonas' photo garnered over 2,82,701 'likes' in an hour and is counting.

Check out Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's photo here:

Last month, Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her Oklahama vacation with not just Nick Jonas but also her "Ranch life crew." Priyanka and Nick joined the travellers' crew after celebrating Nick Jonas' 26th birthday together. These are the envy-inducing entries that Priyanka filled up her Oklahama diaries with.

While living the 'ranch life' to the fullest, we also witnessed a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's cowboy avatar.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in India earlier this month, when they made a quick trip to Rajasthan's Jodhpur. While previous reports speculated that the couple were on a recce to finalise their wedding venue in Jodhpur, a recent report in Filmfare stated they have zeroed in on Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan as the venue for their destination wedding. As per the Filmfare report, Priyanka and Nick have reportedly formulated a guest-list comprising close friends and family and restricted to 200 names. The couple will reportedly have a November wedding.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the next schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka also has films such as Isn't It Romantic and a Kid Like Jake in the pipeline. After quitting Bharat, Priyanka is also said to have come on board for Chris Patt's Cowboy Ninja Viking.