Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas To Have November Wedding In Jodhpur: Report

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas were in India recently

Highlights Priyanka and Nick were spotted in Jodhpur recently They will reportedly have a November wedding They have zeroed in Umaid Bhavan Palace as the wedding venue

It appears that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have zeroed in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace as the destination wedding venue, reported Filmfare. You remember the pictures of Priyanka and Nick navigating in and around Umaid Bhavan Palace and Mehrangarh Fort from earlier this month right? The Internet was sent into a tizzy as the photos arrived and subsequently lead to speculation that the couple are perhaps in the Blue City to finalise their wedding venue. "Nick and Priyanka were recently in India and had even gone to Jodhpur. That was when they decided the gorgeous Umaid Bhawan to be their dream wedding venue," Filmfare quoted a source as saying.

Jodhpur's two most sought-after wedding venues - Umaid Bhawan Palace and Mehrangarh Fort - have a history of hosting several high-profile weddings and festivities. In 2007, Mehrangarh Fort was the venue for actress Elizabeth Hurley and entrepreneur Arun Nayar's wedding reception while the ex-couple had a traditional Hindu wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace. Years ago, British supermodel Naomi Campbell celebrated her ex-boyfriend Vladimir Doronin's 50th birthday in a two-part gathering - celebrations were at Mehrangarh Fort while the main party was held at Umaid Bhawan Palace. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's 2013 film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani was also shot at Mehrangarh Fort.

Back to the reported wedding now. According to Filmfare, Priyanka and Nick have decided on a guest list of not more than 200 guests comprising only family and close acquaintances. Priyanka's bridal shower will be at her 'second home' in New York with her Hollywood friends attending, said the report: "They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance. Since lot of their Hollywood friends are settled in New York, PC is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur."

Earlier this month, Nick joined Priyanka in India for a brief while when the couple made a short trip to Jodhpur. Both Priyanka and Nick are currently in the US now.

Earlier this week, at the launch of Tiffany's latest Tiffany in New York, Priyanka was asked about her favourite piece from Tiffany's collections, when she pointed at her engagement ring and said: "Well, I guess it's this one, right?" Priyanka is engaged to Nick Jonas, who reportedly shut down an entire Tiffany store to pick the ring for his fiancee. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas officiated their engagement with a roka ceremony in Mumbai in August.