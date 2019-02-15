Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Valentine's Day PDA Is So Cute. Isn't It Romantic?

Priyanka and Nick shared adorable Valentine's Day posts (courtesy priyankachopra)

Busy stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couldn't have missed celebrating Valentine's Day together, be in Los Angeles or London. Yes, that's exactly where the couple are for their first Valentine's Day celebrations post wedding. Both Priyanka and Nick sent out love and warmth to their fans and followers on Instagram, and as bonus, shared two very mushy photos, which we are crushing on right now. While Priyanka wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day to you and your loved ones... always and forever," Nick's caption had a cute little message for Priyanka: "How happy am I?" he added to it. But do help us decide, which photo is cuter?

Priyanka posted a photo of her cosying up to Nick and kissing him while the photo posted by Nick can only be termed as a classic!

Apart from shuttling between their two homes - Priyanka's apartment in New York and Nick Jonas' house in Los Angeles - their busy work rosters keep them occupied and hence, there were no plans of celebrating Valentine's Day together. But Extra reported that in a promotional interview, Priyanka said she would gladly fly off to whichever part of the world Nick Jonas is working in: "We didn't put too much pressure on it. We're not supposed to be together this Valentine's Day because I was working in LA and he in London, but things moved so I am glad we can spend that time together. The pressure does not exist. He's thoughtful and sweet all the time."

While Priyanka Chopra is in London, her third Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic? released in the US on Valentine's Day. Her fans in India will be able to watch the film on Netflix February 28 onwards.